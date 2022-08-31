Thailand extends stays to revive tourism

BANGKOK, 1 September 2022: Travellers from countries on the visa exemption list will get a 45-day stay in Thailand starting 1 October, up from the present 30-day stay.

Travellers eligible for Thailand’s Visa on Arrival will be given a 30-day stay up from the current 15-day concession. Both stay privileges run from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s latest press release on 31 August to revive tourist arrivals.

Countries on the visa exemption list

During the six months, the length of stay per time will be extended from 30 to 45 days for passport holders of the following countries or territories who are eligible to enter Thailand under the tourist visa exemption scheme.

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovak, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK, Ukraine, and the USA.

Visa on Arrival nationalities

From October 2022 to March 2023, the length of stay per trip will be extended from 15 to 30 days for passport holders of the following countries or territories eligible for a Visa-On-Arrival.

Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

Other stay option

In addition, passport holders of the following countries or territories can enter Thailand without a visa under specific bilateral agreements.

Cambodia (14 days), Myanmar (14 days), Hong Kong (30 days), Lao PDR. (30 days), Macau (30 days), Mongolia (30 days), Russia (30 days and VOA), Vietnam (30 days), Argentina (90 days), Brazil (90 days), Chile (90 days), Korea (ROK) (90 days), and Peru (90 days).

Thailand welcomes travellers from all countries who can show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or, for unvaccinated individuals, a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. These can be in print or digital format. Random checks will be made on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints.

Information on the location and contact number of Royal Thai Embassies and Consulate-Generals can be found at www.thaiembassy.org.

To apply online, visitors should check their eligibility at the official website of the Thailand Electronic Visa at www.thaievisa.go.th.

(Source: TAT)