NCL’s Embark series explores cruising history

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced its latest EMBARK with NCL Series, “The Evolution of Innovation,” a showcase of the history of cruising and the company’s 55-year legacy of pioneering and defining vacation experiences at sea.

With just a few weeks away from the highly anticipated debut of Norwegian Prima, this three-part programme chronicles NCL’s groundbreaking moments and series of firsts, revolutionising modern-day cruising and preparing it for this next evolution of NCL.

In this new episode of EMBARK, viewers are guided through NCL’s storied journey, from being the first cruise line to offer roundtrip voyages to the Caribbean in 1966 to NCL’s new Prima Class of ships, debuting in August 2022.

In each episode, an element of NCL’s innovative, multifaceted, and guest-centred focus is illustrated through the unique perspectives of NCL executives, long-serving staff members, loyal guests and remarkable individuals who played key roles in NCL’s evolution from the very beginning. Bringing viewers along Norwegian’s storied past, present and future, the episodes offer viewers the opportunity to take an exclusive peek into the history of the brand, with never-before-seen interviews and archived footage, as well as a first look at the exceptional class of vessels that will define NCL’s future.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer said, “Since 1966, Norwegian Cruise Line has set industry-leading standards for the ultimate vacation experience. ‘The Evolution of Innovation’ documents the Company’s pioneering heritage and provides a look into the future, one built on creativity, style and an uncompromising commitment to our guest.”

The three episodes include “History of Innovation,” “The Evolution of Entertainment”, and “The Future of the Cruise Experience.” The first episode premieres Friday, 12 August 2022, at 0800 SGT at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook before all three episodes are made immediately available on-demand.

