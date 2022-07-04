Travel Meet Asia returns in 2023

SINGAPORE, 56 July 2022: Travel Meet Asia returns in June 2023 after a two-year pause, the organiser Messe Berlin Singapore confirmed this week.

Travel Meet Asia (TMA), originally sporting a conference and networking format, made its debut in 2019 at regional locations in Asia.

Now Messe Berlin Singapore says TMA will return as a full-fledged B2B tradeshow with exhibitions, conferences and networking opportunities for the travel trade.

To be hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the in-person show will target MICE, corporate and leisure buyers from Malaysia, Southeast Asia and International markets.

It targets 500 attendees and more than 200 invited buyers (50% from Malaysia and 50% international) for two full days of B2B meetings.

Based on the latest Google search trend, Malaysia’s outbound market is showing gradual interest in travelling again, with bookings forecast to rise to around 54% of the pre-pandemic level.

Google insights showed that in the APAC region, search volumes were up nearly 35% in Q3 2021, while global search volume in Q4 2021 saw an increase of 70% compared to last year.

The dates and venue have still to be announced by a show prospectus indicating the starting rate for a basic booth (6sqm) will cost USD1,800.