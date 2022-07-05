Thai AirAsia flies to Narita

BANGKOK, 6 July 2022: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) has resumed its flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Tokyo (Narita) after tour groups gained the green light as Japan eases travel restrictions.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Patima Jeerapaet said: “Thai AirAsia X is very thrilled to have resumed flight services to and from Japan, offering two flights per week between Suvarnabhumi and Narita this July, with plans to increase frequency to four flights a week in August and September, and daily by October. We want to applaud the Japanese government’s decision to welcome more tourists.”

Thai AirAsia X plans to fly direct from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Osaka and Sapporo by October 2022.