STB suspends Continental Travel

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2022: Singapore Tourism Board (STB) suspended Continental Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd’s travel agent licence (TA02102) from conducting travel agent activities for five months commencing 19 July 2022, under the Travel Agents Act 1975.

Continental Travel Singapore’s Facebook page.

The suspension follows Continental Travel Singapore’s appeal against the Notice of Intent to suspend its travel agent licence (issued in October 2021) for its alleged involvement in fraudulent SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) redemptions.

Continental Travel Singapore allegedly engaged in cashback arrangements by partially refunding, in cash, the value of the SRV bookings made by some members of the public. The company’s sales office is located at People’s Park Complex.

STB takes a serious view of errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary action to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry, including referring cases to the Police.

On 27 September 2021, the Police arrested three persons linked to Continental Travel Singapore for their alleged involvement in a series of suspected fraudulent SRV redemptions. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

(Source: STB)