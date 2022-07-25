Scoot knows how to party

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2022: Scoot celebrates its 10th Anniversary by hosting its largest flight ticket giveaway, 10,000 free tickets to anywhere across the airline’s network.

Dubbed the ‘This Is How We Party giveaway’, 10 lucky passengers on selected Scoot flights up to 31 August will each win a return trip or their next flight out on Scoot.

The giveaway span July and August for lucky winners on selected outbound flights from Singapore. Passengers travelling on a Scoot flight up to 31 August could be one of the lucky winners, randomly selected by cabin crew onboard these ‘Scootitude’ flights through a lucky draw.

For short-haul flights (flight travel time not exceeding three hours), passengers will be given a scratch card for a chance to win tickets.

The ticket giveaway will also run on select regional radio stations and Scoot’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

A decade ago, Scoot began with just one aircraft in its flee serving Sydney. It now serves a network of 72 destinations1 across 16 countries and territories, spanning Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Australia and Europe.