Red Elephant Reps boosts sales team

BANGKOK, 21 July 2022: Red Elephant Reps, a leading hotel and travel representation company, is strengthening its European sales team with the appointment of Alice Ciotti as its sales representative for Portugal.

Ciotti will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies across Portugal to drive growth and provide brand awareness for their clients.

Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods commented on the new appointment: “Alice’s broad industry experience combined with her vast networks will be crucial to helping us grow within Europe while also ensuring the most powerful outcomes for our clients”.

She brings many years of experience in the travel industry to the table, having represented properties in the Caribbean for the Italian market before moving onto the European markets. Over the years, she has built extensive contacts with hotels, airlines and travel partners; and has become adept in many aspects of travel and tourism.