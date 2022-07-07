MIAMI, 8 July 06, 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line will no longer require guests to complete pre-cruise COVID-19 testing unless required by local regulations, effective 1 August 2022.

The announcement covers Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

However, pre-embarkation testing requirements will remain in place for guests currently travelling on voyages departing from destinations with local testing regulations, including but not limited to the US, Canada, Greece and Bermuda.

The relaxation of the testing policy is in line with the rest of the travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. NCL recommends that all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience before travel.

All voyages across the company’s three brands continue to operate under its robust science-backed SailSAFE health and safety programme, which will evolve along with the public health environment. Cruises will also follow applicable local protocols at the ports and destinations visited.

www.ncl.com