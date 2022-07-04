First recovery signs for Indonesia’s tourism

JAKARTA, 5 July 2022: Indonesia clocked 212,033 international tourist arrivals at all the country’s main entry points during May, representing a massive jump of 1,382.45% compared with May 2021, the country’s Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported.

Antara news service quoted the head of BPS, Margo Yuwono, who presented the statistics in Jakarta last Friday to an in-person and virtual audience.

“Hopefully, this trend will continue to increase to help our economic recovery. If foreign tourists continue to visit, it will help to accelerate economic recovery in Indonesia,” Yuwono added.

When compared with April 2022, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 91.19%.

Domestic airline passenger traffic during May 2022 reached 5.3 million, an increase of 40.41% compared to April 2022. International airline passenger traffic in May increased by 61.56% to 472,009. For the five months from January to May, international airline passenger traffic stood at 1.1 million, an increase of 436.55% compared to the same period in 2021.

BPS reported the room occupancy rate at star hotels in May 2022 reached 49.85%, an increase of 17.88 percentage points. Compared to the previous month, the occupancy in May 2022 increased by 15.62 percentage points.

The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at star-rated hotels in May 2022 closed at 1.58 days, down 0.09 percentage points compared to May 2021.

(Source: Statistics Indonesia)