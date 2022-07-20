BANGKOK, 21 July 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is serving up some excitement for guests next month when it hosts the Hua Hin Tennis Summer Camp at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

The resort has teamed up with PJ Tennis, founded by Thai tennis superstar and former world number 9 Paradorn Srichaphan and former Australian national number 1 junior Jed Gould, for the camp from 14 to 19 August 2022.

Guests who join the camp can take advantage of a five-night-package at the resort, with luxurious accommodation, delicious dining options and a week of activities and experiences for the whole family.

The package includes five nights of accommodation in a deluxe room, with daily breakfast for two adults and one child, a BBQ seafood buffet, a one-time exclusive Spa Cenvaree treatment for two adults, and the tennis camp each day from 1530 to 1730 for THB28,900 net. Guests can also upgrade to a family room for THB1,000 net per room per night.

For reservations, contact +66 (0) 081 763 5599 or email anuchasu@chr.co.th

