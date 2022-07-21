BElong in Penang returns to London show

GEORGETOWN, Malaysia, 22 July 2022: Penang State Exco for Tourism & Creative Economy, YB Yeoh Soon Hin, officiated ‘The Meeting Show London’ 2022 to relaunch the island’s BELong in Penang Campaign.

The BElong in Penang Campaign aims to infuse optimism and enthusiasm in the Penang business events industry while laying the groundwork for the state to continue funding hybrid domestic and international clients and events.

According to Penang State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy, Yeoh Soon Hin, to reclaim the trust of tourists, the state needed a strong standard operating procedure (SOP) that ensured their safety while visiting Penang. The state’s first ‘responsible tourism’ campaign was introduced in 2020 and continues to help to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the island state.

“The resumption of cross-border travel last April has undoubtedly been aiding the economic recovery while reinforcing the state’s viability and efficiency in the face of an ever-changing global scene. Reopening international borders will revitalise the tourist industry and transform it into a thriving economic sector. It will resurrect other enterprises in the industry and provide new business opportunities,” said Yeoh.

The BElong campaign’s concept revolves around three key messages, notably:

Uncompromising hospitality at the heart of Penang’s business events;

Making Penang ready for the return of tourists, business event travellers and organisers;

Ensure all required safety and hygiene measures are in place.

The campaign sends a positive message that Penang has been open for business since April 2022. It maintains destination awareness and increases destination confidence in health and safety measures for corporate events, driving interest in hosting future events in Penang.