Virgin connects Gold Coast and Bali

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2022: Virgin Australia will become the first Australian airline to offer direct flights between the Gold Coast and Bali, connecting two of the world’s premier surfing destinations starting 29 March 2023.

The airline opened bookings for the new daily service on Tuesday, saying it will deliver more than 2,200 seats weekly between Australia’s Gold Coast and Bali, Indonesia.

Photo Credit: Virgin Australia.

Flights will depart from the Gold Coast Airport’s new international terminal, 90 km south of downtown Brisbane.

The latest announcement follows Virgin Australia’s confirmation it will resume flights to Bali from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane effective Friday, 17 June.

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the addition of the new Bali service reflected the growth in demand for services in and out of the Gold Coast Airport as well as the airline’s expanding presence there, with the new route set to further enhance Virgin Australia’s network from the Gold Coast.

“We are currently seeing continued growth in travel demand for Gold Coast services and are operating up to 180 domestic flights outbound each week,” Ms Hrdlicka said.

“In May alone, our Gold Coast bookings were up 55% compared to 2019, with bookings on our existing Bali flights up 48% for the same period and growing every week.”

Return economy lite fares on sale until midnight 20 June 2022

Gold Coast – Bali from AUD399

Brisbane – Bali from AUD469

Melbourne – Bali from AUD479

Sydney – Bali from AUD489

(Source: Virgin Australia)