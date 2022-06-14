Tourism associations sign MOU

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2022: Two travel and tourism organisations will collaborate to advance the careers of African women in the travel and hospitality sector in Africa.

The World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) and The African Association of Women in Tourism and Hospitality (AAWTH) will implement training and advance their complementary agendas, as defined in a new memorandum of understanding signed by the two associations, on 10 June 2022.

From left: Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, Daphne Spencer and Nigel Fell.

CEO of WTACH, Nigel Fell, said: “Africa has extraordinary potential as both a culture and heritage destination and a vibrant outbound source market, so the timing is right to enhance opportunities for enterprising African women seeking to make a positive difference in tourism across the continent.”

WTACH will be supported in that agenda by the co-founders and senior members of AAWTH, all of whom have set up successful tourism businesses or held senior positions in leading travel companies in Africa and the US.

AAWTH campaigns for four policy changes by African governments.

Tourism taxation funds to be used in research and sustainability.

Lending cost waivers and tax breaks for indigenous investors, especially women.

Funding for education and career advancement programmes for women.

Secure, flexible, and accommodating work environments for women to rise up through organisations.

Both WTACH and AAWTH want an inclusive future for the tourism industry in Africa. This includes setting basic standards of job qualification within the tourism and hospitality sector.

“We will work with WTACH on training, empowerment and setting professional standards,” said the CEO of Hospitality Amplified and AAWTH co-founder, Daphne Spencer, who is from Ghana.

AAWTH chair and founding board and Chair of Women in Hospitality, Nigeria, Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu added: “Empowerment and inclusivity are crucial to helping African women get ahead — whether they want to be a barista, in the boardroom, or start their own company.”

Based in Sydney, Australia, World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage seeks to establish clear goals, objectives and strategies for the protection of cultural heritage through responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Working in collaboration with public, private and specialist academic sector organisations. WTACH was established in 2018 by Chris Flynn, a former Pacific region director at the Pacific Asia Travel Association.