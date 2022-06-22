THAI to fly to Saudi Arabia

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

BANGKOK, 22 June 2022: Thai Airways International will introduce flights on the Bangkok-Jeddah route starting from 19 August 2022 in response to the recent mending of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

In a media statement introducing the new service, the airline said it would “help enhance tourism between the countries, and Saudi Arabia is a major connecting hub in the Middle East for travellers heading for Indochina, Australia, and Southeast Asia.”  

Starting on 19 August, THAI will operate four weekly flights between Bangkok-Jeddah every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with the following flight details:

-Flight TG503 Bangkok-Jeddah will depart from Bangkok at 1845 and arrive in Jeddah at 2240 (local time);

-Flight TG504 Jeddah-Bangkok will depart from Jeddah at 0040 (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 1310.

The service will connect with regional flights to Southeast Asian cities and Australia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here