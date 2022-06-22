THAI to fly to Saudi Arabia

BANGKOK, 22 June 2022: Thai Airways International will introduce flights on the Bangkok-Jeddah route starting from 19 August 2022 in response to the recent mending of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

In a media statement introducing the new service, the airline said it would “help enhance tourism between the countries, and Saudi Arabia is a major connecting hub in the Middle East for travellers heading for Indochina, Australia, and Southeast Asia.”

Starting on 19 August, THAI will operate four weekly flights between Bangkok-Jeddah every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with the following flight details:

-Flight TG503 Bangkok-Jeddah will depart from Bangkok at 1845 and arrive in Jeddah at 2240 (local time);

-Flight TG504 Jeddah-Bangkok will depart from Jeddah at 0040 (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 1310.

The service will connect with regional flights to Southeast Asian cities and Australia.