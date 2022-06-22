Air Canada to fly direct to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2022: Air Canada has confirmed it will fly direct flights from Vancouver to Bangkok starting 1 December, according to the Points Guy a specialised news site for frequent flyers.

Air Canada confirmed Monday it had scheduled seasonal flights from 1 December 2022 to 17 April 2023 from its Vancouver International Airport (YVR) hub to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Photo credit: Air Canada.

The service will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the four times weekly flights. They mark the return of direct Canada – Thailand flights after a gap of more than 20 years.

According to the Points Guy report, the westbound flight, AC65 will depart Vancouver at 2300 and arrive in Bangkok at 0555 two days later (due to local times). The eastbound flight, AC66, will depart Bangkok at 0830. and will arrive at 0635 (same day) in Vancouver. The flight theoretically arrives before it departs due to crossing the International Date Line.

Points Guy said: “The new flight will be a welcome addition for travellers, particularly those loyal to the Star Alliance, looking to get between North America and Thailand.

“Most itineraries between North America and Thailand currently require a stop in East Asia, generally at Incheon International Airport (ICN) near Seoul or at one of Tokyo’s two airports – Narita International Airport (NRT) or Haneda Airport (HND).”

(Source: The Points Guy)