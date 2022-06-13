THAI flies pilgrims to the Hajj

BANGKOK, 13 June 2022: Thai Airways International will fly around 2,500 Thai Muslim pilgrims to attend the Hajj Pilgrimage 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Korakot Chatasingha as the chairman of THAI Hajj Special Affairs Committee and Department of the Provincial Administration, Ministry of Interior deputy director-general Somsak Charoenpaitoon signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

It stipulates that the airline will transport 2,508 Thai Muslim pilgrims on charter flights that will cater Halal meals and beverages prepared strictly to Islamic dietary requirements by THAI’s Halal kitchen with HAL-Q certification.

This year, THAI will operate nine roundtrip charter flights departing from three destinations in Thailand: Narathiwat, Hat Yai and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi). The flights will land in Medina and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The first departure flights were scheduled for 10 to 13 June 2022, followed by flights from 29 June to 3 July 2022.

• Narathiwat – Medina: two flights from 10 to 11 June 2022.

• Hat Yai – Medina: two flights from 12 to 13 June 2022.

• Hat Yai – Jeddah: three flights from 29 June to 1 July 2022.

• Bangkok – Jeddah: two flights from 2 to 3 July 2022.

Return flights will operate from 18 to 21 July 2022 and from 8 to 12 August 2022.

• Jeddah – Narathiwat: two flights from 18 to 19 July 2022.

• Jeddah – Hat Yai: two flights from 20 to 21 July 2022.

• Medina – Hat Yai: three flights from 8 to 10 August 2022.

• Medina – Bangkok: two flights from 11 to 12 August 2022.

THAI has organised the annual charter flights for the Hajj pilgrimage since 2005.