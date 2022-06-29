Nepal names new minister of tourism

SINGAPORE, 29 June 2022: Nepal’s government has appointed Jeevan Ram Shrestha as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation following a reshuffle within the ruling political parties.

According to a report in the Annapurna Express Monday, it confirmed Shrestha had taken over the post that oversees the country’s vital tourism and civil aviation sectors, both primary sources of foreign exchange earnings for the landlocked country.

He was quoted saying his priority was to revive tourism marred by prolonged Covid-19.

Photo Credit: Annapurna Express

The appointment follows the resignation late last week of the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale, who presented his resignation letter to CPN (Unified Socialist) chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal on Sunday.

According to local media reports, around 10 parliamentarians resigned, expressing dissatisfaction over a recent cabinet reshuffle.