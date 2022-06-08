MGallery opens in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 8 June 2022: The MGallery Hotel Collection opened its first hotel in Hong Kong on 1 June, the 206 room Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery.

Positioned as an eco-friendly urban resort hotel styled after a modern manor house in Tung Chung, Lantau Island, the Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery takes its name from the historic silver mines of Hong Kong’s Lantau Island.

“The Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery, raises the bar for sustainably responsible travel and positive hospitality,” said Accor Greater China Chief Executive Officer Gary Rosen. “Hong Kong is an ideal fit for this new flagship hotel, welcoming domestic and international guests to experience MGallery’s Memorable Moments.”

The new MGallery property is located within the Citygate mixed-use commercial complex, a five-minute commute from Hong Kong International Airport and a 30-minute drive from the city centre.

Guests can enjoy an outdoor garden within the hotel featuring winding paths, a stylish 25-metre swimming pool, lawns, and a well-equipped fitness area.

Twelve signature suites surround the garden, featuring outdoor terraces, each with its own private outdoor plunge pool or private outdoor heated Jacuzzi overlooking the hills of Lantau.

The property’s travel desk curates signature experiences such as private helicopter tours above Lantau; hiking adventures in Tai O; or excursions to nearby tourist attractions such as the world-famous Tian Tan Buddha, Po Lin Monastery, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Accor named Guillaume Gallas, as the complex general manager for the Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery and Novotel Citygate Hong Kong.