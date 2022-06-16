KUCHING 16 June 2022: A shuttle service for this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) from Kuching to its venue at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) is available at designated checkpoints during the 17 to 19 June festival.

The bus shuttle service from Kuching to Damai Central car park area near SCV will run between 0900 to 2000 from three pickup points at The Hills Shopping Mall, Riverside Majestic Hotel Astana Wing and Plaza Merdeka in downtown Kuching. For those returning to the city from SCV, the trip from Damai Central car park starts from 0930 until 0030 the following day.

Tickets for the shuttle bus service are priced at MYR40 for a return trip for adults and MYR20 for children aged between 7 to 12 years old. Visitors can purchase the shuttle bus tickets at the three pickup points.

For RWMF ticket holders, daily limited free return trips are up for grabs, and the offer is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

STB is also collaborating with Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd to ferry RWMF ticket holders from Riverside Majestic bus stop to SCV via their hydrogen-powered buses. You can check the latest information and timetable on the Sarawak Metro bus festival transfers at the RWMF’s official website www.rwmf.net and STB’s social media platforms.

For festival-goers driving up to the festival, an on-loop van shuttle service to the RWMF 2022 from the Santubong Resort T-Junction checkpoint to SCV is also available, priced at MYR7 one-way for adults and RM4 one-way for children aged between seven to 12 years old.

The van trip from Santubong Resort to SCV is from 1000 to 2200, while the trip from SCV to Santubong Resort is between 1000 to 0030.

Festival-goers are encouraged to plan their journey, particularly during the peak hours between 1600 to1800, which will be before the night concerts.

Rainforest World Music Festival 2022

The Rainforest World Music Festival, themed “Legendary Rainforest Celebration,” will be held from 17th to 19th June 2022, taking on a hybrid format this year with the physical concert at Sarawak Cultural Village while viewers can also live stream it from their homes via an online viewing platform. Visit rwmf.net for more information and to purchase tickets.

The festival is back with its familiar format of daytime workshops and evening concerts with various activities planned throughout the festival. Festival-goers can enjoy the arts and craft fair featuring the best of Borneo handicrafts, among others, or savour a diverse choice of traditional delicacies from the food bazaar.

The daytime musical workshops will bring together diverse musicians from many disciplines, drawing together these talents under unifying themes to showcase, jam and create unique music in the setting of the Sarawak Cultural Village.

Festival-goers can choose from the different ticket categories at pre-sale prices – Adult 1-Day Pass (MYR165), Adult 3-Day Pass (MYR405), Child 1-Day Pass (MYR85), Child 3-Day Pass (MYR195) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (MYR440). The virtual tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.

Borneo Jazz 2022

Themed “Jazz in The Jungle”, the 17th edition of Borneo Jazz, will be held from 24 to 26 June 2022 in Coco Cabana, Miri in a hybrid format for the first time to reach out to the greater jazz-loving community worldwide.

For the general category, 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR128 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is MYR228 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is MYR338 per ticket. As for students and senior citizens, 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR88 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is MYR128 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is MYR188 per ticket. For virtual viewing, tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)