Centara names corporate affairs chief

BANGKOK, 6 June 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts recently promoted Thaschai Phattanagosai (Fiat) to the position of Senior Corporate Director of Corporate Affairs and Legal.

Thaschai first joined Centara in 2009 in the communications department and worked his way up to executive assistant to the Chairman’s Office in 2018.

Thaschai Phattanagosai.

In his new role, he continues to work closely with the Chairman’s Office overseeing risk management and sustainable development, as well as anti-corruption policies. He also reviews legal advisory services and drafts contracts, agreements and internal policies to ensure compliance with all statutory and legal requirements.

Thaschai is a PhD candidate in Tourism, Hotel and Event Management from Silapakorn University, Thailand. He also holds a master’s degree in International Business Administration from Bournemouth University, UK.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Thaschai for years. He has proved himself to be a dedicated member of the team with the capability to manage multiple projects and conduct himself in a discreet and professional manner. I congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion, and I have the highest confidence that he will thrive in his new role with expanded responsibilities,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat

Over the past two years, Centara has introduced its distinctive brand of Thai-style hospitality to new destinations in Thailand and the Middle East. More expansion is planned as the company intends to double its properties with new hotels and resorts expected in Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, the Maldives, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The latest executive appointment will help to ensure that Centara is well-positioned to meet its ambitious goal to become a top 100 global hotel operator within five years.

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)