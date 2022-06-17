BANGKOK, 17 June 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts has signed a partnership agreement with Thai Vietjet, bolstering its growing airline partner network, which already includes Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines.

The partnership comes when Thailand is easing entry rules for international travellers. Foreign nationals are now only required to provide passport and vaccination details, as well as confirmation of USD10,000 health insurance. They log the details on the Thailand Pass App, which automatically green lights their entry status in less than 24 hours.

Fully vaccinated travellers are then free to start exploring Thailand on arrival. If unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, proof of a negative RT-PCR or ATK test issued within 72 hours before departure is required, then travellers can simply start their journey immediately.

“As more passengers return to the air, we are excited to partner with Thai Vietjet to welcome travellers back to Centara, The Place to Be. With six distinct brands ranging from luxury beachfront retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle hotels, we can meet and exceed the needs of travellers of every age and lifestyle. We are delighted to offer exciting benefits to Thai Vietjet’s customers through their communications network,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts vice president of brand, marketing & digital Tom Thrussell.

The new marketing partnership deal with Thai Vietjet gives passengers an exclusive 19% off the lowest publicly available online rates at all participating Centara hotels and resorts.

Travellers have a choice of 13 beach and urban destinations across Thailand. They are Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Trat, Koh Chang, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Mae Sot, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, and Bangkok.

Guests can also enjoy a tropical escape to an overwater villa in the Maldives or take a family holiday at a themed resort with water parks, and playgrounds park in Dubai or southern Vietnam. Travellers also have a choice of participating hotels in Qatar, Oman and Sri Lanka.

“With the uplifting of travel restrictions in many countries, Thai Vietjet is more than ready to welcome our passengers back to the skies, with the latest establishment of a partnership with Centara, offering extra benefits and special deals exclusively for Thai Vietjet’s passengers to travel and discover the ultimate beauty of various destinations in the region,” said Thai Vietjet director of commercial Pinyot Pibulsonggram.

Under the Centara x Thai Vietjet promotion, guests will receive over a 19% discount when logged in as a CentaraThe1 member. This is lower than any publicly available rate and exclusive to Thai Vietjet customers. Travellers who are not yet members of Centara’s loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points.

To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign in now at www.CentaraThe1.com

To book or learn more about Centara x Thai Vietjet offer, please visit

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/vj-offe

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)