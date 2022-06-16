AirAsia resumes long-haul routes

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 June 2022: Marking a new era for low-cost air travel, AirAsia X (AAX) announced Wednesday plans to fly long-haul from Kuala Lumpur to London, Dubai and Istanbul this year.

At the same time, the airline confirms the launch of four new routes to Japan and Hawaii, with ticket sales open on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: AirAsia X. Ready to fly long-haul routes.

AAX is now offering flights across seven routes from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi, Sydney, Seoul (Incheon), Tokyo (Haneda), Sapporo (Chitose), and Osaka (Kansai), as well as a flight from Osaka (Kansai) to Honolulu.

Ticket sales on all the routes started Wednesday with low fares on offer until 26 June 2022 for travel from 1 July 2022 to 26 March 2023. Lead-in fares are MYR499 (all-in-fare* one way) for economy seats and from MYR1,499 for a Premium Flatbed.

Capital A, executive chairman and founder of AirAsia X, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said: “This is an incredibly exciting day as AAX returns to the skies refreshed and rejuvenated.

“The resumption of four popular medium-haul routes and announcement of three new long haul services today is a significant milestone following the most challenging time in aviation history.

“We are thrilled to return to London and to launch flights for the first time to Dubai and Istanbul.

“Istanbul is my favourite destination, and I can’t wait to share the many highlights with everyone. We are sure all of these destinations will prove popular and look forward to seeing everyone back on board AAX again soon.”

Capital A president (commercial) Colin Currie added: “Today’s announcement marks a new era for our long haul affiliate AirAsia X which is resuming operations after a two-year hiatus, with refreshed branding to signal a fresh new start.

“Capital A will support AAX moving forward… We will use our full resources, including the AirAsia Super App, our cargo business Teleport, fintech arm BigPay and all of the other airlines in the AirAsia Aviation Group to take AAX to new heights.”

(Source: Capital A)