AirAsia adds flights to Kuala Lumpur

BANGKOK, 22 June 2022: AirAsia Thailand (FD) has launched its first international flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport, becoming the only low-fare airline to fly direct from Suvarnabhumi (BKK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Malaysia.

The Thai airline serves the route with two flights daily, while AirAsia Malaysia flies a daily service from Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “AirAsia currently operates three routes from the airport, flying to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi. Starting in June, AirAsia is, for the first time, flying internationally from its base at Suvarnabhumi airport to Kuala Lumpur, which is an important economic hub that offers both business and leisure.”

He said the move was part of AirAsia Thailand’s strategy to revive tourism by offering connections with the airline’s flights to Phuket, Chiang Mai and Krabi for Malaysian and other international travellers.

AirAsia now offers two choices for flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. A Don Mueang-Kuala Lumpur flight operates daily, served by AirAsia Berhad (AK), and two daily flights operate on the Suvarnabhumi-Kuala Lumpur route served by Thai AirAsia (FD).