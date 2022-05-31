Where is Thailand heading post-Covid?

BANGKOK, 31 May 2022: Skål Bangkok’s business lunch talk on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, features Korn Chatikavanij, a famous Thai politician, best selling author, and former investment banker.

The former minister of finance will address the topic of Thailand’s Economy Direction for Thailand Tourism in 2022-2023. Venue and Time: 1130, 14 June 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel.

Korn Chatikavanij.

From 2008 to 2011, Korn Chatikavanij was finance minister under Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. In January 2020, he left the Democrat Party to form his own ‘Kla’ political party. Born in London and university-educated at St John’s College Oxford, the 58-year-old Thai politician has an exceptional understanding of Thailand’s macroeconomics and its current political situation.

For reservations, email events@skalbangkok.com

For Skal International Bangkok visit: www.skalbangkok.com