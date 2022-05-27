Vueling combines air and rail travel

LONDON, 27 May 2022: Vueling and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s railway company, have agreed to offer air to rail connections for Vueling passengers.

Using Vueling Global, the virtual interline platform powered by Dohop (www.dohop.com), customers can now purchase tickets using one booking process, combining their flight with train connections to different destinations across Germany.

Connections between airline and train can be made at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to cities such as Dresden, Hannover, Leipzig, Rostock and Wolfsburg.

With the intermodal travel link, Vueling extends the catchment area of BER to the surrounding cities and seamlessly links it with destinations across Europe.

The Dohop platform allows Vueling and Deutsche Bahn to provide passengers with a one-stop-shop for booking combined airline and train journeys.

Dohop is an Icelandic technology company with 17 years of experience in developing innovative solutions in aviation and travel. Its core technology focuses on connecting itineraries working with alliances and airports worldwide, as well as airlines such as EasyJet, Transavia, Air France, Eurowings, Vueling, and Air Transat.