Sabre expands hotel services

SINGAPORE, 11 May ​2022: Sabre Corporation announced Monday its acquisition of Nuvola, a prominent provider of hotel service optimisation and guest engagement software to hoteliers worldwide.

The transaction includes Nuvola technology and guest enablement software and the integration of Nuvola employees to Sabre. The terms of the agreement were not released.

Sabre expects to advance its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy through the acquisition while also broadening its property and operations abilities.

“Our vision for the future of hospitality retailing goes beyond the industry’s current focus on selling the room along with a limited set of ancillaries,” said Sabre Hospitality Solution president Scott Wilson. “ Leveraging Nuvola’s capabilities will help us deliver the ‘last mile’ in the retailing process.”

Created by hoteliers who have a first-hand understanding of select-service, full-service, and resort-style property processes, Nuvola equips hotels with cloud-based solutions, including task management capabilities, guest messaging and concierge services, and advanced housekeeping management solutions.