Qantas promotes summer deals

BANGKOK, 5 May 2022: Qantas sells ‘Summer Deals’ economy and business fares for travellers from Thailand to Australia until 22 May.

Economy fares are valid for travel to Australia (Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth) until 29 June, 15 August to 21 September and 24 October to 31 December 2022. Economy class travellers are eligible for a baggage allowance of 30kg and no limitation on the number of pieces.

Business fares are valid for travel to Australia (Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth) from 5 May to 31 December 2022. Business travellers will enjoy a baggage allowance of 40 kg and no limitation on the number of pieces.

Duration of stay cannot exceed 12 months after departure date from Thailand. Economic and business fares include airport taxes, service fees, and other surcharges. You can purchase fares at qantas.com or through preferred travel agents.

Qantas operates flights between Bangkok and Sydney on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with its Airbus A330 aircraft, with connections to the airline’s domestic, trans-Tasman and international networks.

Economy travellers can experience the Qantas award-winning Recaro seat in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat features the Panasonic eX3 inflight entertainment system, with larger seatback touchscreens to use from the moment passengers are seated until landing.

Destination All-in economy fares from: Sydney THB 19,995 Brisbane (via Sydney) THB 21,220 Melbourne (via Sydney) THB 20,910 Adelaide (via Sydney) THB 21,120 Perth (via Singapore) THB 16,745

Business travellers can enjoy business suites fitted with innovative seats that recline to fully flat beds and direct aisle access for every passenger in a 1-2-1 layout.

Destination All-in business fares from: Sydney THB 89,495 Brisbane (via Sydney) THB 90,720 Melbourne (via Sydney) THB 90,410 Adelaide (via Sydney) THB 90,620 Perth (via Singapore) THB 71,745

Pre-departure tests are no longer required for all travellers entering Australia. All international travellers entering Australia must meet Qantas vaccination requirements.