Malaysia sets out on Middle East misson

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 19 May 2022: Tourism Malaysia is ramping up its marketing efforts to lure international tourists from West Asia through ongoing roadshows in Iran, Oman and Qatar through to 21 May.

Led by Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, the roadshows are a marketing response to Malaysia’s recent opening of international borders to restart tourism.

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

Malaysia’s tourism mission to the Middle East comprises travel agents, hoteliers, product owners, state tourism bodies and medical tourism industry players. They are visiting the capital cities of Tehran, Muscat and Doha after spending a week attending the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Travellers from the West Asia market dominate the top five international tourists spending in Malaysia in terms of per capita expenditure, besides recording longer average lengths of stay than tourists from other markets.

Dato’ Zainuddin said: As we welcome more West Asia travellers back to Malaysia, it is a timely occasion to strengthen our partnership with international airlines such as Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Mahan Air, which offer direct flights to Kuala Lumpur.

”With an exciting line-up of new attractions to be explored, including the newly opened Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, the world’s second tallest skyscraper Merdeka 118, and the Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur that just reopened, we are thrilled to welcome international travellers worldwide to experience our country again.”

Starting 1 May 2022, fully-vaccinated inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests, including children aged 12 and below as well as for those who have been infected with COVID-19 within six to 60 days before departure to Malaysia. Travel insurance is also not a prerequisite for foreigners entering the country.

The wearing of masks outdoors is optional but still mandatory indoors, including in shopping malls, offices, public transportation and e-hailing rides.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)