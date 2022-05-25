BANGKOK, 25 May 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts invites freedom-loving travellers to stay longer for less with free nights on offer at COSI hotels in Samui, Krabi, and Pattaya.

Guests can book from now until 30 June 2022 for stays from 1 to 30 June 2022 and enjoy a second consecutive night free for every night booked, starting from just THB900++ for a two-night stay. It gets better the longer you stay — Stay-2-Pay-1, Stay-4-Pay-2, Stay-6-Pay-3.

Modern and funky, affordable lifestyle hotels, COSIs are located in some of the most vibrant neighbourhoods and home to a fun community where travellers and residents meet and connect. COSI reimagines the modern hotel as a smart social hub connected with fast, free Wi-Fi and USB charger points throughout, where like-minded travellers get to do more of what makes them happy, 24 hours around the clock.

COSI Samui Chaweng Beach

A hop away from the fine sands of Chaweng Beach, COSI Samui Chaweng Beach is a lively place for connecting, chilling and mingling. Guests can splash in the rooftop pool, with its mega-instagrammable see-through side, or venture out and explore the island after hitting up the COSI Crew for local recommendations.

COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach

Metres from the beach and close to all the social happenings in Pattaya, COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach oozes simplicity and style. Guests enjoy the freedom to play a pool or beer pong game in the Social Hub or take a dip in the cool outdoor swimming pool with underwater speakers. To mingle with like-minded travellers, Café 247, a signature brand concept available at all COSI hotels, offers a part-digital playspace and part-lifestyle café where guests can redeem daily credits for food and drinks anytime day or night.

COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach

The newest lifestyle hotel in Krabi, COSI Krabi, is located right in the heart of the action, within walking distance from Ao Nang Beach and the town’s nightlife and restaurants. The smart hotel offers total freedom for today’s connected generation, including the 24-hr social hub & café and fitness centre. A rooftop pool, complete with the mandatory underwater speakers, offers guests stunning views of the region’s iconic limestone rocks.

Every Centara hotel and resort adheres to strict health and safety standards as part of the “Centara Complete Care” programme developed with Ecolab and SGS.

To enjoy the free night offer, choose the “COSI Celebration” promotion when booking between now and 30 June 2022 for a stay from 1 to 30 June 2022.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.