BANGKOK, 31 May 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator and Baansuay Group (Suratthani) PCL. announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani.

Senior executives from the two companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony held recently at Centara’s flagship Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts (3rd from right) and Piriya Tanerananonth, CEO of Baansuay Group (Suratthani) PCL. (4th from left) signed a Hotel Management Agreement for “Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani.”

The largest of Thailand’s southern provinces, Surat Thani, is the main transit point for travellers en route to some of the Kingdom’s most famous islands, including Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

The project comprises the complete renovation of an existing low-rise hotel, with work currently underway and an anticipated opening date of 1 July 2023, which includes the renovation of 110 rooms, an all-day dining Dim Sum restaurant, and a casual in-style Japanese restaurant and meeting room. The completion of a second phase is expected in early 2025, which will see the construction of a new building to house additional facilities, including a large function room, fitness centre and swimming pool.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Centara for their first hotel in Surat Thani. With their excellent reputation and track record, we are confident that Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani will become a new landmark for travellers exploring southern Thailand,” said Piriya Tanerananonth, CEO of Baansuay Group (Suratthani) PCL.

The guest journey at Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani invites travellers to experience the local community with a concept design that bridges that gap between ethnic communities in surrounding Bandon Bay with contemporary furnishings and local arts and crafts.

The 110-key hotel will offer spacious accommodation ranging from 24 to 36 square metres, featuring amenities and services that allow guests to relax at their home away from home, including connecting rooms for families. Essential facilities include a lobby envisioned as dynamic multi-use spaces, two restaurants which will be positioned as a destination in themselves, and a deck and garden area with blurred indoor-outdoor boundaries.

“We are excited to announce the partnership with Baansuay Group (Suratthani) PCL. for Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani, our twelfth Centra by Centara-flagged property and Centara’s first hotel in Surat Thani. Centra by Centara’s positioning of elevating the essentials by delivering great quality at excellent value makes this an ideal brand for leisure and MICE travellers seeking to explore the province’s natural and cultural charms,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centra by Centara Hotel Surat Thani is located in the city centre, a 15-minute drive to Lomprayah Tapee Pier and Tha Thong Pier, and a 30-minute drive from Surat Thani International Airport.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels and Resorts)