Ritz Carlton to open in Goa

MUMBAI, India, 11 April 2022: Marriott International has signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to bring its St Regis brand to Mobor Beach in Goa.

Slated to open in October 2022, the St Regis Goa Resort will be the ninth Marriott International hotel in Goa, following a strategic conversion of The Leela Goa.

The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, starting this year, according to Ceres Hotels Private Limited, the owner of the resort and a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

“We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” said Marriott International. President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Rajeev Menon.

The 206 room St Regis Goa Resort with five restaurants is located on Mobor Beach, a prime beachfront location in South Goa surrounded by water on three sides and known for dolphin spotting and bird watching.

The resort is located approximately 28 km south of Goa International Airport.

Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning 16 brands that include St Regis Hotels & Resorts, Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.

(Source: Marriott International)