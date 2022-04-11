BANGKOK, 11 April 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts has confirmed a July 2023 opening date for Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

The group’s Chief Executive Officer, Thirayuth Chirathivat, was recently in Japan for the project’s topping-off event alongside his business partner counterparts in Taisei Corporation and Kanden Realty & Development and made time to visit the hotel site on Namba street.







Construction is well underway, with the 35-storey structure completed and overall progress nearing its halfway milestone.

When complete, Centara’s debut property in Japan will feature 515 premium accommodations, including rooms with bunk beds and connecting rooms, making it an ideal destination for families, leisure, and business travellers. The hotel will also be home to a unique rooftop dining destination crowning the architectural masterpiece, as well as the first SPA Cenvaree in the country, fitness centre, co-working space, and sophisticated events spaces.

Centara’s foray into Japan highlights the group’s strategic goal of becoming a top 100 global hotel operator within five years with a portfolio of approximately 200 hotels and resorts, up from 89 properties at present.

