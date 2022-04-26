Jetstar Asia returns to Surabaya

SINGAPORE, 26 April 2022: Jetstar Asia resumed services from Singapore to Surabaya Monday following the relaxation of Indonesian border requirements for international tourists.

Surabaya is a key market in Jetstar Asia’s expanding network for both business and leisure travel, and the resumption of three weekly return services marks an important milestone in the airline’s recovery.

The outbound flight (3K247) departs from Singapore Changi Airport at 1110 and arrives at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya at 1230.

The return flight from Surabaya to Singapore (3K248) departs at 1320 (local time) and arrives in Singapore at 1640.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi commented: “The relaxation of Indonesian border requirements and the reintroduction of visa-free travel for ASEAN travellers is restoring consumer confidence and, in turn, demand for air travel.

“There is significant pent-up demand for services in and out of Indonesia, and we know our customers are eager to snap up our great low fares.

“With major festivals like Hari Raya Puasa and Vesak Day around the corner and the timely removal of the pre-departure tests into Singapore, families and friends in the region have more reasons to reunite and celebrate important occasions.”

As we continue to ramp up operations, we look forward to announcing more exciting destinations to join our network in the coming weeks and months.”

Juanda International Airport in Surabaya has now reopened as an international entry port to Indonesia, and Jetstar Asia is one of several international airlines resuming flights to the city.

One-way fares to Surabaya start from SGD102. One-way sale fares to Jakarta, Denpasar and Kuala Lumpur start from SGD65.

In addition to relaunching services to Surabaya, Jetstar Asia will increase flights to key Indonesian destinations to support increasing demand ahead of key festivals.

Jetstar Asia services to Denpasar and Jakarta will increase to five and 14 weekly services, respectively, pending regulatory approval.

Services to other key Southeast Asian destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will also increase to 21 departures a week starting in June.