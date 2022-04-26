Traveloka sweetens festive travel deals

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 April 25 2022: Traveloka’s travel superapp launches ‘Raya Sana-Sini’, offering Malaysians the opportunity to plan their Eid al-Fitr (Hari Raya Aidilfitri) celebrations from 3 to 4 May as the country looks forward to lively celebrations after two years of lockdown and movement restrictions.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. In Malaysia the holiday this year runs from 3 to 4 May.

As Malaysians return to visit loved ones and elderly parents amidst relaxed SOPs, Traveloka aims to assist all Muslims in enjoying Hari Raya in a safe manner as the nation transitions into endemicity.

Traveloka Malaysia country manager Angelica Chan says: “Hari Raya is one of the most celebrated occasions in Malaysia, and we hope that through our superapp, we can help Malaysians create the best memories with their friends and loved ones.”

“Our superapp allows flight bookings on different airlines on a round-trip. According to their personal needs, this empowers travellers to enjoy flexibility and value from their preferred air travel routes instead of being restricted to fly with a single airline for a round trip,” said Chan.

Chan also added, “As Traveloka is registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), bookings made through our superapp qualify for tax exemptions.”

(Source: Traveloka)