KUCHING, 8 April 2022: The Sarawak Tourism Board tourism and staycation homegrown brand’s campaigns – the Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) 3.0 and the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) 2.0 – gained an overwhelming response from local travellers with both campaigns sold out before their 30 April 2022 end date.

Both the homegrown campaigns have accumulated MYR3.6 million in total sales – with the SSS 3.0 generating more than MYR1.8 million in sales with 467 tour packages sold, while for SSSA 2.0, more than MYR1.8 million sales were recorded with 8,295 room night booked under 47 participating hotels across Sarawak.

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor said the latest homegrown campaigns have been well-received by Sarawakians and permanent residents because it was launched at the right timing, with an interest to uncover and re-discover the vast travel gems that exist in their own backyards skyrocketing since SSS and SSSA were first introduced in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

“With SSS 3.0 and SSSA 2.0, we have expanded the number of packages available, giving Sarawakians even more opportunities to discover the uniqueness of the state and simultaneously contribute to the recovery of the state’s tourism economy,” she said.

“Ultimately, Sarawakians can explore and experience the beautiful culture, adventure and nature within their own state and become tourism ambassadors for other travellers around the world,” Sharzede concluded.

Launched on 1 March, the SSS 3.0 campaign offers more than 88 packages for tours and activities throughout Sarawak, which includes day trips and multi-day trips, while the SSSA 2.0 campaign offers attractive staycation packages at local hotels and resorts, both at discounted prices up to 50% off.

The booking period for both deals starts from 1 March, while the travelling period is from 1 March until 31 May 2022.

Among the popular destinations were Teluk Melano & Tanjung Datu National Park, Bung Jagoi, Wind Cave, Bako National Park and the countryside of Bintangor and Sarikei.

For more information, check out Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)