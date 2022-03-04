WTTC summit heads for the Philippines

MANILA, 4 March 2022: The World Travel & Tourism Council’s Global Summit returns in 2022, hosted by the Philippines Ministry of Tourism, 20 to 22 April.

Following last year’s summit hosted by Cancun, Mexico, the 2022 Summit will convene in Metro Manila in person, with a global audience joining virtually.

WTTC says the summit will adopt a theme of Rediscovering Travel. Delegates have the option to attend the in-person event or join virtually. Registration is open on the WTTC website.

The Cancun Global Summit was the world’s first major in-person gathering of travel & tourism leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic. More than 20 Ministerial and 600 International delegates from 40 countries attended in-person, and another 30,000 watched virtually. It demonstrated how major live corporate events, and international travel, can take place safely by observing the latest health and safety protocols.

For registration and more information visit: https://wttc.org/About/EventsWebinars/GlobalSummit