SINGAPORE 4 March 2022: Vaccinated travellers from Singapore can visit Dubai on the recently introduced Vaccinated Travel Lane without quarantine when they return to Singapore.

Singapore’s VTL scheme in late February extended to include Dubai in the UAE. Currently, Emirates operate four flights a week under the VTL scheme between Dubai and Singapore.

Flight Number Days of Operation Departure from Dubai (local time) Arrival in Singapore (local time) EK352 Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 10:00AM 9:25PM

Note: All other flights between Dubai and Singapore are non-VTL flights

In addition, with the Dubai Expo still open, there is no better time to visit the city and catch what’s been dubbed the “world’s largest showcase of brilliance and achievement”. Travellers on Emirates will be able to redeem a complimentary Season Pass with every ticket booked with the airline.

Expo 2020 Dubai

With just a month to go before it closes, the remarkable showcase that is Expo 2020 is a must-visit. Themed Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, the Expo showcases the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

Health and wellbeing: Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities.

Travel Assurance: Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status. In addition, COVID‑19 medical travel insurance automatically applies to tickets purchased for flights between 1 December 2021 and 31 March 2022.

PCR Testing: To make travel planning easier, Emirates has partnered with medical groups in Singapore to extend special rates on Covid-19 PCR tests. Emirates passengers will benefit from a discounted rate on Covid-19 PCR tests at select clinics simply by making an appointment and presenting their Emirates E-tickets at the clinic. Partner medical groups include Healthway Medical, which has 34 clinics and Fullerton Health which has seven clinics that provide discounted PCR testing. Tests should be taken not more than 72 hours before the flight.

For Healthway Medical, passengers can view available PCR test slots and book an appointment via their portal prior to walking in. For Fullerton Health, passengers are to call the Fullerton Health Call Centre at 6333 3636 or emailehs@fullertonhealth.com and indicate “PRE-TRAVEL PCR TEST” to make an appointment. At the clinic, they will need show their Emirates e-tickets to enjoy these special rates.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

VTL Travel Requirements

Travellers from Singapore can visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and-process for the full list of VTL eligibility conditions and requirements.

