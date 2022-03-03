DUBAI, 3 March 2022: Emirates is streamlining check-in formalities for its customers in Ajman and the Northern Emirates with the introduction of a new check-in facility in collaboration with the Ajman Transport Authority.

The new facility, located in the Ajman Central Bus Terminal, is the first remote check-in facility outside of Dubai and is another way the airline is helping customers reap the benefits of simple and quick check-in closer to home, reducing queues and improving their overall experience across the first touchpoints of their travel journey.

Customers can easily and efficiently check-in, verify Covid-19 related medical records for their destination, receive their boarding passes and board one of the convenient Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. Once customers arrive at Terminal 3 and disembark, they can drop off their bags in a dedicated baggage area and proceed directly to immigration and security-ensuring a smoother ground journey through the airport by bypassing the check-in counter at Dubai International. Plans are underway to integrate baggage check-in at the new Ajman facility in the coming weeks.

Open 24 hours a day, the Emirates check-in facility in Ajman will have four counters and two self-service kiosks for a contactless start to the journey, allowing check-in, boarding pass collection, choosing or changing seats onboard, and updating passport and Skywards information. Bus trips from the facility to Terminal 3 will run in parallel with Emirates’ peak operational periods, which include early and late morning scheduled flights as well the late-night departures.

The new facility builds on the airline’s efforts to deliver a seamless experience for its customers across all touchpoints. The Ajman check-in facility complements Emirates’ existing facilities for group and family check-in areas at Dubai International and its cruise passenger check-in facilities at Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour. Emirates also provides a Home Check-in service from anywhere in Dubai, helping customers complete check-in from the comfort of their home, hotel or office and have their luggage transported to the airport before their flight.

