Vietjet lops cost of domestic travel

BANGKOK, 2 March 2022: Thai Vietjet launched an exclusive promotion, ‘Amazing Thailand’, offering fares starting from just THB499 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.

The promotion is valid for bookings from now until 7 March, with the travel period running from 8 March to 30 June 30, 2022 (excludes public holidays. Some terms and conditions apply).

The fare is valid for the airline’s domestic network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also applies to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, together with the flight from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai.

The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, including the airline’s website and mobile app. Payment can also be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit and credit cards.