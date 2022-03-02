SARAWAK, 2 March 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) announced Tuesday the launch of its Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) 3.0 and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) 2.0 campaign.

The campaign offers “double the deal, double the fun”, exclusively for Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with work permits.

Through the SSS 3.0 campaign, Sarawakians will be able to enjoy over 88 exciting packages for tours and activities throughout Sarawak, which includes day trips and multi-day trips.

SSSA 2.0 campaign, on the other hand, offers attractive staycations packages, local hotels and resorts under the Malaysian Association of Hotel’s Sarawak Chapter at hotelsarawak.com.my. The booking period for both deals starts from 1 March 2022 until 30 April 2022, while the travelling period is open until 31 May 2022.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “We started Sia Sitok Sarawak, which translates to Ke Sana Ke Sini Sarawak, as a measure to boost the local tourism industry during the pandemic as well as to revive the economy for the state. We are heartened that this homegrown brand and campaign has grown from strength to strength, cementing our confidence in the culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (or CANFF) of our state.

“With SSS 3.0 and SSSA 2.0, we have expanded the number of packages available, giving Sarawakians even more opportunities to discover the uniqueness of the state. Ultimately, we want Sarawakians to explore their own backyards and become tourism ambassadors for other travellers around the world.

“We urge Sarawakians to leverage on this exclusive opportunity and grab the limited SSS 3.0 and SSSA 2.0 deals. There is no better way to travel than with friends and family, and what better opportunity it is to discover the beautiful culture, adventure and nature in Sarawak. Do not miss this opportunity.

“We are optimistic that the campaigns will contribute towards realising the state’s tourism targets for the year. 2022 is a chapter of resilience, resurgence and growth for the travel industry, and STB will continue focusing on building and creating new ways of doing business beyond the Covid-19 pandemic,” concluded Puan Sharzede

Among the enticing packages and activities up for grabs include the Kuching Sunset Night Cycling ride, which covers 85% of Kuching’s “sights” as listed by the Lonely Planet, explore Bung Jagoi Heritage, an old Bidayuh village established 175 years ago, or hop onto the Irrawaddy Dolphin Morning Cruise.

If you are looking to explore Central Sarawak, you can escape to Central Coastal’s Villages Exploration in Bruit, Daro and Matu, 3D/2N Bakun getaway, or visit Mukah: The Melanau Heartland (3D2N). For those who are looking to check Mulu off their bucket list, explore a UNESCO Heritage site by a 4D/3N Mulu 4 Show Caving Tour or challenge yourself to 5D4N Mulu / Pinnacles Tour to view the magnificent Mulu Pinnacle.

“Alternatively, you can challenge yourself by climbing Mount Murud, or go for some relaxing downtime with Miri Golfing at Eastwood Golf Club Miri, or experience Lun Bawang Heritage in Lawas, just to name a few.”

Be it for single travellers, couples, families with children, those in need of a weekend getaway, a round of golf, a fun dive, or to simply to be in nature. There certainly is something for everyone in the Sia Sitok Sarawak tour and staycation packages!

For more details, see: siasitok.sarawaktourism.com