Saudi back flying to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 1 March 2022: Saudi Arabian Airlines’ landed its first flight at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday after a 32-year hiatus.

Airports of Thailand welcomed the inaugural flight with a water cannon salute. The airline said 120 passengers were on board Flight SV846, which landed at 1805. The return flight took off 2035 from Bangkok.

The airline will fly three weekly services – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – on the Riyadh – Bangkok route.