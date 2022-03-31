UNWTO seeks out best tourism villages

MADRID, 31 March 2022: The Best Tourism Villages awards by the UNWTO will return for a second year as it seeks to establish itself as the world’s leading network focused on tourism for rural development.

Launched in 2021, Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO promotes the role of tourism in safeguarding rural villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, knowledge systems, and local values and activities, including gastronomy. At the same time, the initiative also promotes transformative approaches to developing tourism in rural destinations that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“All member states are invited to present candidates that are examples of villages working to realize tourism’s unique potential to foster sustainability and create opportunities for all,” said the UNWTO media statement.

The pilot project in 2021 featured 40 villages from more than 30 countries (170 applications) gained recognition as Best Tourism Villages. A further 20 villages were selected to participate in the Upgrade Programme.

UNWTO members states are invited once again to present candidacies through their National Tourism Administrations. Applications will be open until 28 June 2022, and the chosen villages will be announced at the end of the year.