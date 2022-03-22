Jetstar Asia adds VTL flights

SINGAPORE, 22 March 2022: Jetstar Asia will operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore from Penang, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Denpasar, expanding Jetstar’s VTL services to 13 destinations.

Seat sales for the new VTL services have already opened.

With Vietnam, Malaysia and Bali now allowing quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers, customers can enjoy two-way quarantine-free travel from Singapore to these destinations.

Jetstar Asia’s CEO, Bara Pasupathi, said this was another exciting step forward as Singapore reopens and makes international travel more accessible.

“With the gradual and safe easing of quarantine requirements, combined with replacing PCR tests with the less-costly ART, we are slowly removing the barriers to international travel, which in turn is helping restore consumer confidence,” Pasupathi explained.

“We’re confident the safe relaxation of border measures, combined with our incredibly low fares, will ensure international travel will once again be back on our customers’ radars.”

To celebrate the return of two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Penang, Denpasar, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, Jetstar Asia has special one-way fares at Jetstar.com starting from:

• Singapore to Penang from SGD76 (three flights weekly starting 29 March).

• Singapore to Denpasar from SGD103 (three flights weekly starting 27 March.)

• Singapore to Ho Chi Minh from SGD105 ( five flights weekly starting 27 March.)

• Singapore to Danang from SGD143 ( Two flights weekly starting 10 April.)

In line with local government requirements, only fully vaccinated passengers (exemptions apply to passengers 12 years and below) who meet all the necessary VTL conditions can travel on designated VTL flights.

Customers who book a Jetstar Asia (3K) flight on jetstar.com before 30 April 2022 for travel before 31 August 2023, will be given one ‘fee free’ date change as part of Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy#.

• Transfer and transit passengers are not allowed to travel on designated VTL services between Singapore and Malaysia (Penang and Kuala Lumpur).

• Travelers are encouraged to check entry and departure requirements for each destination and are reminded that restrictions may apply, including vaccinations, testing and other requirements.

Full list of VTL services

https://www.jetstar.com/sg/en/travel-alerts#Vaccinated%20Travel%20Lanes