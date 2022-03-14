Sun Group’s private jets take off

HANOI, Vietnam, 14 March: Sun Group announced the launch of Sun Air, last week the first luxury business aviation service company in Vietnam to offer aircraft management and private jet charter.

Sun Air operates Gulfstream G650ER and the Gulfstream G700, which hold the record for the farthest and fastest flight in business aviation history.

Aside from the business jet fleet, Sun Air also offers scenic flights by seaplane and helicopter, giving tourists various sightseeing options in Vietnam.

The launch of the premium charter company takes advantage of the boom in demand for worldwide private air travel experiences, a trend that accelerated partly as a reaction to Covid-19 safety and health concerns linked to commercial aircraft.

Market research by the aviation consulting firm ARGUS International showed private aviation bounced back faster than many industries, including the airlines. At this point in time, private air travel is about 15% larger today than it was in 2019. Furthermore, wealthy travellers are flocking to private aviation for the perceived health advantages of avoiding crowded airports and commercial planes.

Two brand new ultra-long-range aircraft, the Gulfstream G650ER, will be operated by Sun Air in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, a Gulfstream G700, a helicopter and two seaplanes will join the expanding fleet by 2025. Looking further ahead, the large-cabin Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) and Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ), epitomes of luxury and sophistication in business jets, are also part of Sun Air’s five-year plan.

Sun Group is a leading developer in Vietnam with a track record in tourism spanning 15 years and seen in its prestigious tourism brands. They include Sun World’s entertainment parks, Sun World Ba Na Hills and its world-renowned Golden Bridge and Sun Hospitality Group’s resorts and hotels.

Alongside this, Sun Group invests heavily in other crucial transport infrastructures throughout Vietnam, such as Van Don International Airport, the first privately owned airport in Vietnam, and Halong International Cruise Port.

(Source: Sun Group)