Malaysia starts promotions with fam trips

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Malaysia, 14 March 2022: Tourism Malaysia organised a familiarisation tour for a group of media and travel agents from Indonesia to promote Malaysia as a safe holiday destination as the country prepares to reopen borders fully starting 1 April.

Made up of nine participants (five travel agents and four media from Jakarta and Medan), the eight-day seven-night stay, 4 to 11 March, focused on Langkawi and Genting Highlands. The tour was organised by Tourism Malaysia.

The participants explored Langkawi through a mangrove tour in Kubang Badak, Langkawi Skycab ride – the world’s steepest cable car, and explored the largest interactive 3D museum in Malaysia at 3D Art Langkawi. They also attended a dinner hosted by the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) Kedah Chapter at Goldsands Hotel.

This tour programme also highlighted Resort World Genting, where participants experienced Genting SkyWorlds, Genting Highlands’ newest attraction, followed by the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, and Awana Skyway, a gondola lift system,3.4 km long, that can transport 1,600 people per hour. The group stayed at the Resort World Awana Hotel.

Since 15 November 2021, international tourism has resumed to the gateway Langkawi Island through a pilot travel bubble initiative as a prelude to fully opening tourism across the country. Around 165 Indonesian tourists have visited Langkawi since the scheme started. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia welcomed 3.6 million Indonesian tourists in 2019.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Hj Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said: “We are now ready to welcome fully-vaccinated Indonesian travellers to Malaysia after nearly two years of border closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

(Source: Tourism Malaysia – Bernama)