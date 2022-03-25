AirAsia boosts domestic and international flights

SEPANG, Malaysia, 25 March 2022: AirAsia gears up for the nation’s reopening by adding more international routes to cater for significant pent up demand ahead of Malaysia reopening borders to international travel 1 April.

With the continued easing of travel restrictions, the airline group increased domestic flight capacity in Malaysia by 156% since October 2021, when it kickstarted the Langkawi travel bubble scheme.

It has also increased international flights by 50% since the Malaysian government’s 8 March announcement confirming the reopening of borders on 1 April.

Currently, the airline has 75 aircraft operating flights across the group serving Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: We’re thrilled to be resuming more flights in all of our core markets in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia and to be adding additional services to some of AirAsia’s most popular international destinations, including Bali, Manila, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Phuket and more, starting in April. Domestic flying also continues to soar across the group. We have recently launched four new domestic routes in Malaysia from Kuching to Langkawi, Penang to Sibu, Johor Bahru to Bintulu and Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Terengganu this year.

“While our domestic services across the group have grown by 156% in recent months due to significant consumer demand, and by 50% for international, we expect to return to 100% or more of pre-Covid domestic and international flying by the end of this year.”

To spur travel demand and bookings to destinations such as Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, Brunei, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Bangladesh, the airline group is pegging fares as low as MYRM89 one-way, while domestic routes are on sale from just MYR39 one-way.

Travellers can book cheap fares through the ‘Flights’ option in the AirAsia Super App from now until 27 March 2022 for travel between 1 April and 25 March 2023.