Indonesia’s islands ease quarantine

DENPASAR, Bali, 10 March 2022: Following on from resuming visa-on-arrival for certain nationalities, Indonesia officially confirmed 8 March, the removal of quarantine for tourists arriving in Bali, Bintan and Batam.

One of Indonesia’s leading destination management companies, Asian Trails, provided a detailed update for tour operators worldwide outlining what is required when entering the three islands from abroad.

Here are the latest rules for entering Bali, Bintan and Batam from abroad. Note that at other ports of entry, quarantine still applies.

Depending on the nationality, visitors must present a B211A visa approval or request a visa on arrival;

Physical or digital evidence in English that shows the visitor is fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure (no booster necessary);

The traveller must present the PeduliLindungi application on one’s smartphone and fill out the e-Hac Indonesia within the application (the PeduliLindungi app is available for download on Apple and Android devices);

The first negative PCR test taken in the country of origin must not be older than 48 hours before departure. In addition, the test result should ideally be attached in the PeduliLindungi app under the e-HAC section;

Evidence of purchase of a tour package or hotel accommodation for a minimum of four days. The accommodation provider needs to be certified for cleanliness and safety (CHSE-certified).

Proof of health insurance, including Covid-19. The minimum coverage needs to be SGD20.000 (equal to roughly USD14.600).

(List and links courtesy of Asian Trails Indonesia)

The second PCR test on arrival in Indonesia at the airport remains. The traveller is not allowed to leave their booked hotel room until the test results are confirmed. Once they have a negative result, they can travel freely on the island.

A third PCR test is required on day three after arrival to be taken in the hotel. A traveller is allowed to leave Bali, Batam or Bintan and can travel around Indonesia after a third negative PCR test and having completed a four-day stay.

Should the second or third PCR show, a positive result but the patient is asymptomatic or shows only light symptoms, isolation or treatment is carried out in designated isolation hotels. More serious cases will be moved to dedicated referral hospitals.

Commenting on the new rules for the three islands, Asian Trails managing director Björn Schimanski said: “Overall, while some restrictions remain, it is again possible to visit Bali and Indonesia without major hassles after a pause of two years.”

Indonesia announced on 7 March that passport holders from the following countries no longer need to apply for a previously pre-approved visa (Visa B211A) when visiting Bali for tourism purposes.

Instead, a visa-on-arrival is given after paying IDR500,000 (approx. USD35) upon arrival at Denpasar International Airport only. The passport needs to be valid for at least six months, and a return ticket or onward flight outside of Indonesia is necessary. Covid-19 related documents are still needed.

Visa-on-arrival countries

Australia

Brunei

Cambodia

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Laos

Malaysia

Myanmar

Netherlands

New Zealand

Philippines

Qatar

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vietnam

Meanwhile, Bali has removed the Covid-19 test requirement for double-vaccinated domestic travellers. Bali’s administration revoked both the PCR and antigen test requirements for domestic travellers who have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine effective 8 March.

(Source: Asian Trails and Bali Sun)