Busuanga reopens to visitors

MANILA, 10 March 2022: Busuanga, an island municipality in the northernmost part of Palawan province, reopens to both local and foreign tourists with updated entry requirements, Tourism Philippines reports this week.

The Municipality of Busuanga covers a third of Busuanga Island and the whole of Calauit Island. Both are part of the Calamian Group of Islands, lying between Mindoro and Palawan Islands. The group comprises Busuanga, Calauit, Coron, Culion and Linapacan islands.

Spotlighted in social media posts on Telegram, Busuanga is once more welcoming visitors and has eased entry rules arrival to maintain safety and health to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

Conditions of entry

Fully vaccinated tourists

– Approved S-Pass Application.

– Valid ID.

– Vaccination card.

– Confirmed DOT-accredited tour/diving bookings.

– Roundtrip tickets.

Partially vaccinated/Unvaccinated tourists

– Approved S-Pass Application.

– Valid ID.

– Negative RT-PCR test result (conducted within 48 hours by any DOH-accredited laboratories and Municipal Health Offices).

– Confirmed DOT-accredited tour/diving bookings.

– Roundtrip tickets.

Children below five years old

– Birth certificate or passport.

– Confirmed DOT-accredited tour/diving bookings.

– Roundtrip tickets.

What to see in Busuanga

Enjoy Dugong Watching Activity and check out Ocam Ocam Beach and Calauit Safari Park.

For more information and updates, visit https://bit.ly/34ijDys

Islands to explore

CALAUIT SAFARI PARK – Calauit Island is a 4,000 has. Protected are with active environmental and resources management separated by the narrow mangrove channel from nearby Busuanga Island. It includes an 18-kilometers coastline and along the coasting line a reef (about 9 km long). About 70-80% of the coastal area of the island is surrounded by coral reefs of moderate cover and seagrass beds, and later serving as feeding grounds for dugongs and turtles. At present, the management of the park is under the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD).

BLACK ISLAND – located near Panlaitan. The island is called Malajom(in native dialect) or Black Island due to its unique physical characteristics. It has three small caves with a mini-pool inside and a black rock 150 feet high in a majestic cave. Inside the caves, you will find the writings on the wall in Spanish. A mini-pool, a table forms rock, and a bench.

PAMALICAN ISLAND – A top tourist attraction in the municipality, it is famed for its silica sand and sparkling white beaches. The water is so clear that you can see the corals and seabed. The abundant marine life and coral reefs attract nature lovers. Popular activities include swimming, scuba diving and snorkelling. Travel time is 30 minutes by ferry, costing around P200.00 one way. There are no cottages on the island. The nearest accommodation is in Poblacion.

