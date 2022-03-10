Malaysia sets a reopening date

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 March 2022: Malaysia will reopen its border to international visitors starting 1 April, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country without quarantine, the country’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Tuesday (8 March).

Visitors must have a pre-departure RT-PCR test result, and 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia, they must test negative (RTK-Antigen under professional supervision).

Currently, fully vaccinated visitors are limited to entering Malaysia via the Singapore – Langkawi travel bubble.

Travellers who wish to enter Malaysia need only to download the MySejahtera tracking application and fill up a pre-departure travel form. International travellers will no longer be required to apply for MyTravelPass.

Be prepared

Meanwhile, tourism and cultural industry players need to make initial preparations to receive tourists from abroad, Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukrit told the Bernama news agency.

She said the parties involved should also intensify promotional activities and be more creative in marketing Malaysian tourism products and locations to the global market.

“The decision to reopen the country’s borders to foreign tourists will facilitate the country’s economic recovery after Covid-19, especially those involving the entire chain of tourism, arts and cultural industry players in the country,” she said in a statement on the country’s border reopening Wednesday.

“MOTAC (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) remains optimistic that the industry will rise again and be able to make Malaysia popular again among international tourists,” she said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia would enter the Transition to Endemic Phase as well as the reopening of the country’s borders from 1 April.

Describing the announcement as great news for tourism industry players, she said it provided an opportunity for industry players to revive the international tourism sector after two years of being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nancy said her ministry will always provide cooperation and support to all efforts to be implemented by all government agencies involved to succeed in the country’s borders reopening.

(Source: Bernama)

The report first appeared in Straits Times https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysia-pm-says-to-reopen-border-to-international-visitors-from-april-1