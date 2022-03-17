SINGAPORE, 17 March 2022: Emirates has confirmed it will start daily flights to Tel Aviv on 23 June 2022.

The airline will serve the Dubai-Tel Aviv route with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 304 seats in economy class.

Emirates Airline chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up. In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience.”

EK931 will depart Dubai at 1550 and arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 1800 local time. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 1955, arriving in Dubai at 2359. Flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient optimum connecting times in Dubai for flights to Thailand, India, the Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Travellers from the United States and Brazil can opt to stop for the Dubai Stop Over package before they continue their journey to Tel Aviv, which includes stays at some of the world’s best hotels, sightseeing at the newest landmarks the city has to offer, among an abundance of other activities.

In 2021, Israel was ranked as one of Dubai’s top 20 source markets, according to the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism. That ranking is set to build up even further as the city continues to welcome more visitors in 2022 with its ever-expanding list of experiences and diverse offerings.

Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of the airline, will also provide Israeli travellers with personalised holidays to Dubai and across the Emirates network, with travel consultants that handpick hotels and experiences to suit the diverse needs of Israeli customers. Packages also include reassurance at every step, value for money on combined flights and hotel, meals and extras, low deposits, flexible booking policies, and 24/7 support. In addition, Emirates Skywards members can enjoy 20% Skywards bonus miles on their next booking with Emirates Holidays.

Emirates has an extensive Middle East network and currently flies to 12 cities across the region from Dubai.

(Source: Emirates)